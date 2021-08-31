2019 GMC Canyon

$49,990 + taxes & licensing 9 , 5 5 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7900722

7900722 Stock #: PR22021A

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 9,555 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio HD Radio Windows Rear Defrost Sliding Rear Window Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Driver Restriction Features ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.