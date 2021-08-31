Menu
2019 GMC Canyon

9,555 KM

Details Description Features

$49,990

+ tax & licensing
Langley Toyota

604-530-3156

2019 GMC Canyon

2019 GMC Canyon

All Terrain, No Accident One Owner

2019 GMC Canyon

All Terrain, No Accident One Owner

Location

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

604-530-3156

9,555KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7900722
  • Stock #: PR22021A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 9,555 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 9,555 Miles! This GMC Canyon delivers a Gas V6 3.6L/222 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD), Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Window, rear-sliding, manual.*This GMC Canyon Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheels, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) Dark Argent Metallic cast aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16" x 7" (40.6 cm x 17.8 cm) steel, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors, USB data ports, 2 includes auxiliary input jack, located on the front console (Not available with (IOT) 8" diagonal Premium GMC Infotainment System with Navigation.), USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console, Transmission, 8-speed automatic, Transfer case, electric, 2-speed AutoTrac, Transfer case shield, Traction control, electronic, Tow/Haul Mode.* Why Buy from Langley Toyota *We offer financing for Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit! We will find you a vehicle that works for your situation, guaranteed! Call (604) 530-3156 - Book a test drive today! Dealer #9497 * Visit Us Today * Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8* Stop By Today *Stop by Langley Toyota located at 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
Sliding Rear Window
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

604-530-3156

