2019 GMC Canyon

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8
Only 9,555 Miles! This GMC Canyon delivers a Gas V6 3.6L/222 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD), Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Window, rear-sliding, manual.*This GMC Canyon Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheels, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) Dark Argent Metallic cast aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16" x 7" (40.6 cm x 17.8 cm) steel, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors, USB data ports, 2 includes auxiliary input jack, located on the front console (Not available with (IOT) 8" diagonal Premium GMC Infotainment System with Navigation.), USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console, Transmission, 8-speed automatic, Transfer case, electric, 2-speed AutoTrac, Transfer case shield, Traction control, electronic, Tow/Haul Mode.* Why Buy from Langley Toyota *We offer financing for Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit! We will find you a vehicle that works for your situation, guaranteed! Call (604) 530-3156 - Book a test drive today! Dealer #9497 * Visit Us Today * Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8* Stop By Today *Stop by Langley Toyota located at 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
