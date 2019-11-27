2019 GMC Sierra 3500

Nice low Km 1 Ton work horse for you!

Just arrived on our lot is this beautiful 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali Edition. Powered by the quiet and powerful 6.6L Duramax Diesel and mated to the strong 6 Spd Allison Automatic Transmission. With over 900lbs torque, there isn't much this won't tow. Comes fully loaded with a long list of options including:

Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power/Heated Mirrors, Power/Heated/Cooled front seats, Power Rear Slider, Power Pedals, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium AM/FM/Bluetooth Stereo with Navigation and Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Z71 Package, Gooseneck Prep Package and so much more...

Truck only has 9500 original Km's.

