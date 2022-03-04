Menu
2019 GMC Terrain

45,788 KM

Details

$33,888

+ tax & licensing
Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

SEL AWD SPECIAL EDITION NAVI SUNROOF BLACK-OUT

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

45,788KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8632610
  Stock #: 14381
  VIN: 3GKALTEX6KL153608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,788 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't miss this great GMC! Performance, ride, and head-turning good looks! The engine breathes better thanks to a turbocharger, improving both performance and economy. With fewer than 50,000 miles on the odometer, this 4 door sport utility vehicle excels in its class, and is equipped to provide comfort, safety and style. Comfort and convenience were prioritized within, evidenced by amenities such as: a trip computer, telescoping steering wheel, and power windows. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

