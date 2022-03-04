$33,888+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Terrain
SEL AWD SPECIAL EDITION NAVI SUNROOF BLACK-OUT
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
$33,888
- Listing ID: 8632610
- Stock #: 14381
- VIN: 3GKALTEX6KL153608
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14381
- Mileage 45,788 KM
Vehicle Description
Don't miss this great GMC! Performance, ride, and head-turning good looks! The engine breathes better thanks to a turbocharger, improving both performance and economy. With fewer than 50,000 miles on the odometer, this 4 door sport utility vehicle excels in its class, and is equipped to provide comfort, safety and style. Comfort and convenience were prioritized within, evidenced by amenities such as: a trip computer, telescoping steering wheel, and power windows. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
