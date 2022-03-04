2019 GMC Terrain

$33,888 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 7 8 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8632610

8632610 Stock #: 14381

14381 VIN: 3GKALTEX6KL153608

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 14381

Mileage 45,788 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.