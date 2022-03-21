2019 GMC Terrain

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 3 3 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8916331

8916331 Stock #: L6841

L6841 VIN: 3GKALTEX7KL196841

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 33,334 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.