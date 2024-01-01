Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2019 GMC Yukon Denali 6.2L V8 Automatic 4X4, Loaded with all power options, HUD, Sunroof, Trailer Brake Controller, Excellent Condition!</p>

2019 GMC Yukon

162,000 KM

Details Description Features

$49,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 GMC Yukon

Denali

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Yukon

Denali

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

  1. 1717525381
  2. 1717525387
  3. 1717525392
  4. 1717525398
  5. 1717525402
  6. 1717525407
  7. 1717525413
  8. 1717525418
  9. 1717525428
  10. 1717525432
  11. 1717525437
  12. 1717525443
  13. 1717525447
  14. 1717525452
  15. 1717525457
  16. 1717525461
  17. 1717525464
Contact Seller
Sale

$49,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
162,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GKS2CKJ5KR372947

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U2445
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 GMC Yukon Denali 6.2L V8 Automatic 4X4, Loaded with all power options, HUD, Sunroof, Trailer Brake Controller, Excellent Condition!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Used 2019 GMC Yukon Denali for sale in Langley, BC
2019 GMC Yukon Denali 162,000 KM $49,990 + tax & lic
Used 1994 Ford Mustang GT Convertible for sale in Langley, BC
1994 Ford Mustang GT Convertible 108,120 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LS for sale in Langley, BC
2022 Chevrolet Equinox LS 37,500 KM $27,880 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Yukon