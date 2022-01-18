Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Accord

37,706 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Accord

2019 Honda Accord

Sport 2.0

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Accord

Sport 2.0

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

  1. 8150689
  2. 8150689
  3. 8150689
  4. 8150689
  5. 8150689
  6. 8150689
  7. 8150689
  8. 8150689
  9. 8150689
  10. 8150689
  11. 8150689
  12. 8150689
  13. 8150689
  14. 8150689
  15. 8150689
  16. 8150689
  17. 8150689
  18. 8150689
  19. 8150689
  20. 8150689
  21. 8150689
Contact Seller

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

37,706KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8150689
  • Stock #: P214448
  • VIN: 1HGCV2E32KA802156

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rouge
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P214448
  • Mileage 37,706 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.kingofcarsbc.com/occasion/Honda-Accord-2019-id8572954.html

Vehicle Features

2019 HONDA ACCORD SEDAN SPORT 2.0 SUNROOF - 20 INCH SPORT WHEELS -- KEYLESS GO PUSH START - HONDA SENSING - SAFETY PACKAGE ONE OWNER - 37706 KMS ONLY - SPOILER APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO - SUPER CLEAN CAR ------ 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS AT ALLLLL....

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

2020 RAM 1500 Classi...
 23,267 KM
$47,895 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Sentra SV
 69,274 KM
$19,985 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-3 GT
 35,932 KM
$32,895 + tax & lic

Email King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

604-591-XXXX

(click to show)

604-591-8881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory