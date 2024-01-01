$20,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Honda Civic
Sedan 2.0L 6SPD MANUAL PWR GROUP HEATED SEATS CAMERA
2019 Honda Civic
Sedan 2.0L 6SPD MANUAL PWR GROUP HEATED SEATS CAMERA
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
$20,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
117,834KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HGFC2E59KH019194
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15239
- Mileage 117,834 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Norman Motor Group
2021 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L PWR HEATED LEATHER PWR DOORS/HATCH 71,130 KM $38,888 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Venue SUNROOF HEATED SEATS/WHEEL B/U CAMERA REMOTE START 57,221 KM $29,888 + tax & lic
2022 Nissan Rogue 2.5L AWD HEATED SEATS & WHEEL B/U CAMERA 67,824 KM $34,888 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Norman Motor Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
Call Dealer
1-855-979-XXXX(click to show)
1-855-979-4888
Alternate Numbers604-909-2268
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$20,888
+ taxes & licensing
Norman Motor Group
1-855-979-4888
2019 Honda Civic