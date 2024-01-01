Menu
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

2019 Honda Civic

117,834 KM

Details Description

$20,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan 2.0L 6SPD MANUAL PWR GROUP HEATED SEATS CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan 2.0L 6SPD MANUAL PWR GROUP HEATED SEATS CAMERA

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller

$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
117,834KM
VIN 2HGFC2E59KH019194

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15239
  • Mileage 117,834 KM

Vehicle Description

Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

Email Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-XXXX

1-855-979-4888

604-909-2268
$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

2019 Honda Civic