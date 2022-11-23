Menu
2019 Hyundai Elantra

45,815 KM

Details Description Features

$25,966

+ tax & licensing
$25,966

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$25,966

+ taxes & licensing

45,815KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9356254
  Stock #: P214638
  VIN: KMHD84LF7KU809438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,815 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.kingofcarsbc.com/occasion/Hyundai-Elantra-2019-id9244162.html

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Keyless GO
BACK UP CAMERA
LEATHER
Lane Assist
Blind Spot Detection
Forward Collision Assist
2019 HYUNDAI ELANTRA LUXURY - sunroof SUNROOF
PUSH START BALANCE OF HYUNDAI FACTORY WARRANTY CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION 604 533 4499 OR TEXT US AT 604 360 0123 GO TO KINGOFCARSBC.COM AND APPLY FOR A FREE -------- PRE APPROVAL ------- STOCK # P214638 PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

