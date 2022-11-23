$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Infiniti Langley
604-532-8888
2019 Infiniti QX60
2019 Infiniti QX60
AWD PURE
Location
OpenRoad Infiniti Langley
5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2
604-532-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
73,913KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9432915
- Stock #: 13UBNA23550
- VIN: 5N1DL0MM3KC523550
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Majestic White Pearl
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 13UBNA23550
- Mileage 73,913 KM
Vehicle Features
3-Coat Paint
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Infiniti Langley
OpenRoad Infiniti Langley
5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2