2019 Infiniti QX60

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 3 , 9 1 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9432915

9432915 Stock #: 13UBNA23550

13UBNA23550 VIN: 5N1DL0MM3KC523550

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Majestic White Pearl

Interior Colour Graphite

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 13UBNA23550

Mileage 73,913 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 3-Coat Paint

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.