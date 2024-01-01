$43,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Infiniti QX80
Local, No Accident * Proactive Pkg, Nav, Sunroof*
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
Certified
$43,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mineral Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 56,866 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Check Out This 2019 QX80. This Local No Accident QX80 Set In Mineral Black on Black Leather is a must see...
Proactive Package.
• Smart Rearview Mirror (SRVM)7
• Vehicle-speed-sensitive power steering
• Front Pre-Crash Seat Belts
• Hydraulic Body Motion Control (HBMC)
• Adaptive Front lighting System (AFS) with auto-leveling
headlights
• Headlight washers
Addition Options
· Backup Collision Intervention (BCI)15
• Blind Spot Warning (BSW)5
• Blind Spot Intervention® (BSI®)
• Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) (Full-Speed Range)16
• Distance Control Assist (DCA)17
• Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Lane Departure
Prevention (LDP)6
• Steering Wheel Switch for Safety Shield Technologies
• Dual 8-inch monitors for multimedia video playback
• Two wireless headphones
• Wireless remote control
• Auxiliary HDMI input jack13
• USB audio/video input port13
• 120V power outlet
• 22-inch forged aluminum-alloy wheels
• 275/50R22 H-rated all-season tires
• Bose® Cabin Surround® Sound System with digital 5.1
decoding, 15-speaker
• Quilted semi-aniline leather-appointed seating
• Charcoal Burl
• Climate-controlled front seats
• Heated second-row seats (outboard only)
• Advanced Climate Control System (ACCS) with auto
recirculation, Plasma cluster® technology and Grape
Polyphenol Filter18
• Remote tip-up second-row seats for easy
third-row access
• Second-row footwell courtesy lights
• Chrome mirror caps
Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/
$895 Doc Fee
Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227
19987 Fraser Highway
Langley BC
V3A 4E2
Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!
VSA Dealer # 31259
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
+ taxes & licensing
604-510-7227