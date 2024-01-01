Menu
Come Check Out This 2019 QX80. This Local No Accident QX80 Set In Mineral Black on Black Leather is a must see...

Proactive Package.

• Smart Rearview Mirror (SRVM)7

• Vehicle-speed-sensitive power steering

• Front Pre-Crash Seat Belts

• Hydraulic Body Motion Control (HBMC)

• Adaptive Front lighting System (AFS) with auto-leveling

headlights

• Headlight washers

 

Addition Options

 

·         Backup Collision Intervention (BCI)15

• Blind Spot Warning (BSW)5

• Blind Spot Intervention® (BSI®)

• Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) (Full-Speed Range)16

• Distance Control Assist (DCA)17

• Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Lane Departure

Prevention (LDP)6

• Steering Wheel Switch for Safety Shield Technologies

• Dual 8-inch monitors for multimedia video playback

• Two wireless headphones

• Wireless remote control

• Auxiliary HDMI input jack13

• USB audio/video input port13

• 120V power outlet

• 22-inch forged aluminum-alloy wheels

• 275/50R22 H-rated all-season tires

• Bose® Cabin Surround® Sound System with digital 5.1

decoding, 15-speaker

• Quilted semi-aniline leather-appointed seating

• Charcoal Burl

• Climate-controlled front seats

• Heated second-row seats (outboard only)

• Advanced Climate Control System (ACCS) with auto

recirculation, Plasma cluster® technology and Grape

Polyphenol Filter18

• Remote tip-up second-row seats for easy

third-row access

• Second-row footwell courtesy lights

• Chrome mirror caps

 

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

 

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

 

$895 Doc Fee

 

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

 

19987 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

 

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

VSA Dealer # 31259

2019 Infiniti QX80

56,866 KM

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Infiniti QX80

Local, No Accident * Proactive Pkg, Nav, Sunroof*

2019 Infiniti QX80

Local, No Accident * Proactive Pkg, Nav, Sunroof*

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,866KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8AZ2NE0K9232336

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 56,866 KM

Come Check Out This 2019 QX80. This Local No Accident QX80 Set In Mineral Black on Black Leather is a must see...

Proactive Package.

• Smart Rearview Mirror (SRVM)7

• Vehicle-speed-sensitive power steering

• Front Pre-Crash Seat Belts

• Hydraulic Body Motion Control (HBMC)

• Adaptive Front lighting System (AFS) with auto-leveling

headlights

• Headlight washers

 

Addition Options

 

·         Backup Collision Intervention (BCI)15

• Blind Spot Warning (BSW)5

• Blind Spot Intervention® (BSI®)

• Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) (Full-Speed Range)16

• Distance Control Assist (DCA)17

• Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Lane Departure

Prevention (LDP)6

• Steering Wheel Switch for Safety Shield Technologies

• Dual 8-inch monitors for multimedia video playback

• Two wireless headphones

• Wireless remote control

• Auxiliary HDMI input jack13

• USB audio/video input port13

• 120V power outlet

• 22-inch forged aluminum-alloy wheels

• 275/50R22 H-rated all-season tires

• Bose® Cabin Surround® Sound System with digital 5.1

decoding, 15-speaker

• Quilted semi-aniline leather-appointed seating

• Charcoal Burl

• Climate-controlled front seats

• Heated second-row seats (outboard only)

• Advanced Climate Control System (ACCS) with auto

recirculation, Plasma cluster® technology and Grape

Polyphenol Filter18

• Remote tip-up second-row seats for easy

third-row access

• Second-row footwell courtesy lights

• Chrome mirror caps

 

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

 

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

 

$895 Doc Fee

 

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

 

19987 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

 

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

VSA Dealer # 31259

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

Call Dealer

604-510-XXXX

(click to show)

604-510-7227

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoworld

604-510-7227

2019 Infiniti QX80