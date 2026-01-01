$34,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Infiniti QX80
AWD 7-Passenger Proactive Pkg* No Accidents, DVD*
2019 Infiniti QX80
AWD 7-Passenger Proactive Pkg* No Accidents, DVD*
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
Certified
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mineral Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 79,874 KM
Vehicle Description
- Exterior: Striking Mineral Black paint.
- Interior: Premium Jet Black leather seating.
- Stance: Upgraded 22-inch forged alloy wheels.
- Hydraulic Body Motion Control: Flat, smooth cornering.
- Intelligent Cruise Control: Effortless highway commuting.
- Active Trace Control: Enhanced cornering precision.
- Sensors: Front and rear sonar systems.
- Lane Departure Warning: Keeps you centered.
- Blind Spot Warning: Protects your perimeter.
- Smart Rearview Camera: Unobstructed backup visibility.
- Climate: Advanced Climate Control System.
- Audio: Bose 15-speaker premium sound.
- Infotainment: Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
- Navigation: Factory guidance system.
- Rear Entertainment: Dual-screen DVD system.
Starting Nov 15 2025 Autoworld Will Not Be Charging Any Documentation fees
All Prices Are Plus Applicable Sales Taxes
Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/
Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227
19987 Fraser Highway
Langley BC
V3A 4E2
VSA : 31259
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