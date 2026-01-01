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<div><strong>Elevate Your Journey: 2019 Infiniti QX80 AWD (7-Passenger)</strong></div><div>Experience the pinnacle of luxury, power, and command. This locally owned, accident-free 2019 Infiniti QX80 AWD perfectly blends executive styling with world-class capability.</div><div><strong>Exquisite Design</strong></div><ul><li><strong>Exterior</strong>: Striking Mineral Black paint.</li><li><strong>Interior</strong>: Premium Jet Black leather seating.</li><li><strong>Stance</strong>: Upgraded 22-inch forged alloy wheels.</li></ul><div><strong>Advanced ProActive Package & Performance</strong></div><ul><li><strong>Hydraulic Body Motion Control</strong>: Flat, smooth cornering.</li><li><strong>Intelligent Cruise Control</strong>: Effortless highway commuting.</li><li><strong>Active Trace Control</strong>: Enhanced cornering precision.</li><li><strong>Sensors</strong>: Front and rear sonar systems.</li></ul><div><strong>Next-Gen Safety & Vision</strong></div><ul><li><strong>Lane Departure Warning</strong>: Keeps you centered.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Warning</strong>: Protects your perimeter.</li><li><strong>Smart Rearview Camera</strong>: Unobstructed backup visibility.</li></ul><div><strong>First-Class Cabin Comfort</strong></div><ul><li><strong>Climate</strong>: Advanced Climate Control System.</li><li><strong>Audio</strong>: Bose 15-speaker premium sound.</li><li><strong>Infotainment</strong>: Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.</li><li><strong>Navigation</strong>: Factory guidance system.</li><li><strong>Rear Entertainment</strong>: Dual-screen DVD system.</li></ul><p> </p><p> </p><p>Starting Nov 15 2025 Autoworld Will Not Be Charging Any Documentation fees</p><p> </p><p>All Prices Are Plus Applicable Sales Taxes</p><p> </p><p>Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.</p><p> </p><p>For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/</p><p> </p><p>Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227</p><p>19987 Fraser Highway</p><p>Langley BC</p><p>V3A 4E2</p><p> </p><p>VSA : 31259</p>

2019 Infiniti QX80

79,874 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Infiniti QX80

AWD 7-Passenger Proactive Pkg* No Accidents, DVD*

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14186183

2019 Infiniti QX80

AWD 7-Passenger Proactive Pkg* No Accidents, DVD*

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
79,874KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8AZ2NE0K9232336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 79,874 KM

Vehicle Description

Elevate Your Journey: 2019 Infiniti QX80 AWD (7-Passenger)Experience the pinnacle of luxury, power, and command. This locally owned, accident-free 2019 Infiniti QX80 AWD perfectly blends executive styling with world-class capability.Exquisite Design
  • Exterior: Striking Mineral Black paint.
  • Interior: Premium Jet Black leather seating.
  • Stance: Upgraded 22-inch forged alloy wheels.
Advanced ProActive Package & Performance
  • Hydraulic Body Motion Control: Flat, smooth cornering.
  • Intelligent Cruise Control: Effortless highway commuting.
  • Active Trace Control: Enhanced cornering precision.
  • Sensors: Front and rear sonar systems.
Next-Gen Safety & Vision
  • Lane Departure Warning: Keeps you centered.
  • Blind Spot Warning: Protects your perimeter.
  • Smart Rearview Camera: Unobstructed backup visibility.
First-Class Cabin Comfort
  • Climate: Advanced Climate Control System.
  • Audio: Bose 15-speaker premium sound.
  • Infotainment: Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
  • Navigation: Factory guidance system.
  • Rear Entertainment: Dual-screen DVD system.

 

 

Starting Nov 15 2025 Autoworld Will Not Be Charging Any Documentation fees

 

All Prices Are Plus Applicable Sales Taxes

 

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

 

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

 

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

19987 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

 

VSA : 31259

Vehicle Features

Packages

GAE

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Suspension

Air Suspension

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

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604-510-7227

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$34,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Autoworld

604-510-7227

2019 Infiniti QX80