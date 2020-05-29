Menu
Account
Sign In
$89,370

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

604-532-8888

Contact Seller
2019 Infiniti QX80

2019 Infiniti QX80

7-Passenger

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Infiniti QX80

7-Passenger

Location

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-532-8888

  1. 5070204
  2. 5070204
  3. 5070204
  4. 5070204
  5. 5070204
  6. 5070204
  7. 5070204
  8. 5070204
  9. 5070204
  10. 5070204
  11. 5070204
  12. 5070204
  13. 5070204
  14. 5070204
  15. 5070204
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$89,370

+ taxes & licensing

  • 15KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5070204
  • Stock #: X85162
  • VIN: JN8AZ2NE8K9235162
Exterior Colour
Moonstone White Pearl
Interior Colour
Saddle Brown
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

PRICE INCLUDES DOC FEES; FREIGHT & PDI; AND ALL OTHER DEALER CHARGES. ALL TAXES ARE EXTRA. PLEASE ASK OUR BRAND SPECIALISTS FOR INFORMATION ON SPECIAL INTEREST RATE.Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes and license are not included in listing price. Prices INCLUDE the following charges: *Freight & PDI (Pre-Delivery Inspection) of $2095. * Dealer Preparation (Rubber Mats, Wheel Locks, full tank of fuel, complete detail) $455. *Documentation Fee $495. *A/c Tax Recovery $100.00. *Advance Disposal Battery Fee $25.00. *Manufacturer Cash Incentives (vary by model). Special lease and finance rates available (On approved credit) in lieu of Manufacturer Cash Incentives. Please discuss options with sales consultants. Take control of your mobility experience. Visit OpenRoad Infiniti, members of OpenRoad Auto Group. In Langley, off the Langley bypass four minutes east of Willowbrook mall.

Additional Features
  • 3-Coat Paint
  • PROACTIVE PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

2013 Mercedes-Benz M...
 112,865 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Edge SPORT
 58,185 KM
$27,900 + tax & lic
2018 Audi A3 2.0T Te...
 18,000 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory