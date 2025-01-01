$16,990+ taxes & licensing
2019 Jeep Compass
Sport FWD Clean Title BC Local
2019 Jeep Compass
Sport FWD Clean Title BC Local
Location
AutoAgents BC
20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8
604-337-7172
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
119,168KM
VIN 3C4NJCAB7KT819551
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,168 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2019 Jeep Compass Sport FWD in Silvera versatile compact SUV that blends Jeeps iconic design with everyday practicality. With 119,598 km, this Compass is a great option for drivers seeking comfort, efficiency, and capability in a stylish package.
Powered by a 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, the Compass delivers dependable performance while remaining fuel-efficient. Its compact size makes it perfect for city driving, while still offering the utility and flexibility Jeep is known for.
Inside, youll find a thoughtfully designed cabin with supportive cloth seating and ample space for passengers and cargo. The infotainment system features a touchscreen display with Bluetooth, USB inputs, and smartphone connectivity to keep you connected on the go. A rearview camera adds convenience and confidence when parking or maneuvering in tight spaces.
Safety is always a priority with features like electronic stability control, multiple airbags, and Jeeps trusted engineering, giving you peace of mind wherever your journey takes you.
With its sleek silver finish, practical features, and legendary Jeep styling, the 2019 Compass Sport FWD is ready to be your everyday companion.
Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections are always welcome. Financing available OAC, all credit types approved. Trades are welcome. Dealer #D50184.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
