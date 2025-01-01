Menu
<div>Introducing the 2019 Jeep Compass Sport FWD in Silvera versatile compact SUV that blends Jeeps iconic design with everyday practicality. With 119,598 km, this Compass is a great option for drivers seeking comfort, efficiency, and capability in a stylish package.</div><br /><div>Powered by a 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, the Compass delivers dependable performance while remaining fuel-efficient. Its compact size makes it perfect for city driving, while still offering the utility and flexibility Jeep is known for.</div><br /><div>Inside, youll find a thoughtfully designed cabin with supportive cloth seating and ample space for passengers and cargo. The infotainment system features a touchscreen display with Bluetooth, USB inputs, and smartphone connectivity to keep you connected on the go. A rearview camera adds convenience and confidence when parking or maneuvering in tight spaces.</div><br /><div>Safety is always a priority with features like electronic stability control, multiple airbags, and Jeeps trusted engineering, giving you peace of mind wherever your journey takes you.</div><br /><div>With its sleek silver finish, practical features, and legendary Jeep styling, the 2019 Compass Sport FWD is ready to be your everyday companion.</div><br /><div> </div><br /><div>Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections are always welcome. Financing available OAC, all credit types approved. Trades are welcome. Dealer #D50184.</div>

2019 Jeep Compass

119,168 KM

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Jeep Compass

Sport FWD Clean Title BC Local

2019 Jeep Compass

Sport FWD Clean Title BC Local

AutoAgents BC

20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

604-337-7172

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
119,168KM
VIN 3C4NJCAB7KT819551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,168 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

AutoAgents BC

AutoAgents BC

20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

$16,990

AutoAgents BC

604-337-7172

2019 Jeep Compass