$23,990+ taxes & licensing
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
ALTITUDE 4WD
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
ALTITUDE 4WD
Location
AutoAgents BC
20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8
604-337-7172
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
146,521KM
VIN 1C4RJFAG1KC813058
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 146,521 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude in Bright Whitea bold and versatile SUV that blends Jeeps legendary off-road capability with premium style and everyday practicality. With 146,982 km, this Altitude edition stands out with its sleek blacked-out exterior accents, gloss black 20-inch wheels, and distinctive badging, giving it an unmistakable presence on the road.
Under the hood, a reliable V6 engine paired with Jeeps 4x4 system ensures confident performance in all conditionswhether navigating city streets, long highway drives, or rugged trails. The Grand Cherokees towing capability and all-terrain versatility make it an excellent choice for both adventure and daily life.
Inside, the Altitude package offers a refined cabin featuring leather/suede seating, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and dual-zone climate control for added comfort. The intuitive Uconnect infotainment system includes an 8.4-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and navigation compatibility, keeping you connected and entertained on the go. A power liftgate and ample cargo space add to its practicality.
Safety is also a priority, with features such as a rearview camera, stability control, and multiple airbags providing peace of mind for every journey.
With its commanding design, premium features, and proven Jeep performance, the 2019 Grand Cherokee Altitude delivers the perfect balance of luxury and capability.
Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections are always welcome. Financing available OAC, all credit types approved. Trades are welcome.
AutoAgents BC
20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee