$45,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$45,995
+ taxes & licensing
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
604-591-8881
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Location
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
604-591-8881
$45,995
+ taxes & licensing
49,125KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8150692
- Stock #: P214445
- VIN: 1C4RJFAG2KC849017
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blanc
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 49,125 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
LOW RATES
OPEN LOAN
NO PENALTIES
OAC BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS
2019 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE 4X4 - AUTO - SUNROOF - POWER HEATED SEATS NAVIGATION - BACKUP CAMERA - POWER TAIL GATE FULL BODY MATCH ( NO CHROME AT ALL ) 20 INCH GLOSS BLACK WHEELS REMOTE STARTER - REAR SENSORS - SAFETY PACKAGE ON THIS JEEP LOW KMS ...
AT ALL -----OAC$0 DOWN FINANCING
OAC STOCK # P214445 PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF895 AND 12% TAX DEALER # 31301
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4