2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

49,125 KM

Details Description Features

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

49,125KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8150692
  • Stock #: P214445
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG2KC849017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 49,125 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.kingofcarsbc.com/occasion/Jeep-Grand_Cherokee-2019-id8567078.html

Vehicle Features

LOW RATES
OPEN LOAN
NO PENALTIES
OAC BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS
2019 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE 4X4 - AUTO - SUNROOF - POWER HEATED SEATS NAVIGATION - BACKUP CAMERA - POWER TAIL GATE FULL BODY MATCH ( NO CHROME AT ALL ) 20 INCH GLOSS BLACK WHEELS REMOTE STARTER - REAR SENSORS - SAFETY PACKAGE ON THIS JEEP LOW KMS ...
AT ALL -----OAC$0 DOWN FINANCING
OAC STOCK # P214445 PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF895 AND 12% TAX DEALER # 31301

