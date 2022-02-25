Menu
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

61,977 KM

Details Description

$45,999

+ tax & licensing
Pioneer Motors Langley

778-780-2405

Altitude

Location

23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8

$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

61,977KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,977 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay, Remote Engine Start, Blind Spot Detection

At Pioneer Motors Langley, our team of professionals will guide you to make the right choice for your future vehicle. You will be advised as to the choice of the right vehicle and the best suitable financing for your needs.

Compare at $46919 - Pioneer value price is just $45999!

According to Edmunds.com, the well-trimmed cabin of the Jeep Grand Cherokee provides comfy seating, and can easily masters both off-road trails and daily commutes alike. This 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Langley.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 61,977 kms. It's velvet red pearl in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 293HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Altitude. This Grand Cherokee Altitude has incredible value, as the long list of features include Jeeps new UConnect 4 with built in navigation, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, remote engine start and security system. You'll also get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, blind spot detection with rear parking sensors, a proximity key for push button start and larger aluminum wheels. On top of that, you'll also receive 12 way power seats with power lumbar adjustments, a 60/40 split rear seat, dual zone climate control plus much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFAG6KC791641.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $306.32 with $0 down for 84 months @ 4.97% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $56745 ). See dealer for details.

Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o

