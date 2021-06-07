Menu
2019 Jeep Wrangler

20,000 KM

Details

$45,777

+ tax & licensing
$45,777

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2019 Jeep Wrangler

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Sport S 3.6L 285HP 8 SPD AUTO

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Sport S 3.6L 285HP 8 SPD AUTO

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$45,777

+ taxes & licensing

20,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7202003
  • Stock #: U2253
  • VIN: 1C4GJXAG8KW628405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 20,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh new trade in is this beautiful 2019 Jeep Wrangler Sport S 2 door. Powered by the 3.6L V6 producing 285HP and mated to a 8 Speed Automatic Transmission. This Jeep has lots of get up and go in any condition or terrain. Full set of Fuel Rims with new Goodyear rubber. Nice black exterior with dark charcoal interior. Comes with lots of nice options as well.

 

Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, AM/FM/Bluetooth radio with back Up Camera, Apple Car Play, Android Car Play, Steering Wheel Controls, Hard Top, Tilt/Cruise and so much more.

 

Comes with only 20,000 original km's.

 

Click here to view the CARFAX Report. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rearview Camera
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Balance of Factory Warranty
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

