+ taxes & licensing
604-532-8828
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Fresh new trade in is this beautiful 2019 Jeep Wrangler Sport S 2 door. Powered by the 3.6L V6 producing 285HP and mated to a 8 Speed Automatic Transmission. This Jeep has lots of get up and go in any condition or terrain. Full set of Fuel Rims with new Goodyear rubber. Nice black exterior with dark charcoal interior. Comes with lots of nice options as well.
Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, AM/FM/Bluetooth radio with back Up Camera, Apple Car Play, Android Car Play, Steering Wheel Controls, Hard Top, Tilt/Cruise and so much more.
Comes with only 20,000 original km's.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5