Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jeep Wrangler

25,500 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Pioneer Motors Langley

778-780-2405

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Wrangler

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon - Off Road Ready

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon - Off Road Ready

Location

Pioneer Motors Langley

23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8

778-780-2405

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

25,500KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8916334
  • Stock #: L6852
  • VIN: 1C4HJXFG5KW626852

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Off Road Ready, Dana Axles, Rock-Trac Transfer Case, Uconnect, Aluminum Wheels!

At Pioneer Motors Langley, our team of professionals will guide you to make the right choice for your future vehicle. You will be advised as to the choice of the right vehicle and the best suitable financing for your needs.

This Wrangler Unlimited is as comfortable on the road as it is competent off the road. This 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is fresh on our lot in Langley.

This Wrangler Unlimited is by no means less capable for having 4 doors. It's just able to carry more people and gear. Whether your family's next adventure is across a mountain pass, through a muddy trail, or just down the highway to Grandma's, this Wrangler Unlimited has you covered. This low mileage SUV has just 25,500 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Wrangler Unlimited's trim level is Rubicon. This 4 door Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited gets a special Rubicon hood decal to mark you out, plus skid plates, tool kit, two front tow hooks and one rear, Dana axles, Rock-Trac two speed transfer case, shift on the fly 4x4 system, performance suspension, fog lights, automatic headlamps, and aluminum wheels to take on the trail. For the drive to the trail head you get heated power side mirrors, 7 inch customizable instrument display, rear view camera, illuminated cup holders, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, remote keyless entry, power windows, 115 volt power outlet, and automatic climate control for comfort, plus Uconnect 4 with 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, 4 USBs and and aux jack, ambient interior LED lighting, and 8 speakers to keep you connected on the way. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off Road Ready, Dana Axles, Rock-trac Transfer Case, Uconnect, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJXFG5KW626852.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/



Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pioneer Motors Langley

2019 Jeep Wrangler U...
 25,500 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 GMC Terrain SLE...
 33,334 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee T...
 84,842 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Pioneer Motors Langley

Pioneer Motors Langley

Pioneer Motors Langley

23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8

Call Dealer

778-780-XXXX

(click to show)

778-780-2405

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory