2019 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 5 , 5 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8916334

8916334 Stock #: L6852

L6852 VIN: 1C4HJXFG5KW626852

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 25,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.