2019 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Rubicon - Off Road Ready
25,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8916334
- Stock #: L6852
- VIN: 1C4HJXFG5KW626852
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,500 KM
Vehicle Description
At Pioneer Motors Langley, our team of professionals will guide you to make the right choice for your future vehicle. You will be advised as to the choice of the right vehicle and the best suitable financing for your needs.
This Wrangler Unlimited is as comfortable on the road as it is competent off the road. This 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is fresh on our lot in Langley.
This Wrangler Unlimited is by no means less capable for having 4 doors. It's just able to carry more people and gear. Whether your family's next adventure is across a mountain pass, through a muddy trail, or just down the highway to Grandma's, this Wrangler Unlimited has you covered. This low mileage SUV has just 25,500 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Wrangler Unlimited's trim level is Rubicon. This 4 door Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited gets a special Rubicon hood decal to mark you out, plus skid plates, tool kit, two front tow hooks and one rear, Dana axles, Rock-Trac two speed transfer case, shift on the fly 4x4 system, performance suspension, fog lights, automatic headlamps, and aluminum wheels to take on the trail. For the drive to the trail head you get heated power side mirrors, 7 inch customizable instrument display, rear view camera, illuminated cup holders, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, remote keyless entry, power windows, 115 volt power outlet, and automatic climate control for comfort, plus Uconnect 4 with 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, 4 USBs and and aux jack, ambient interior LED lighting, and 8 speakers to keep you connected on the way. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off Road Ready, Dana Axles, Rock-trac Transfer Case, Uconnect, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJXFG5KW626852.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/
Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o
