This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Just arrived is this nice 2019 KIA Soul SX Turbo. Powered by a 1.6L 4cyl Turbo making 201HP and mated to a 7 spd automatic transmission. Comes with lots of great options.
Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Premium Harmon Kardon Sound System, Blue Tooth with back up camera, Tilt, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Seats, Power Moonroof and much more.
