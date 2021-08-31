Menu
2019 Kia Soul

66,400 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2019 Kia Soul

2019 Kia Soul

SX Turbo 1.6L 201HP 7 SPD AUTO

2019 Kia Soul

SX Turbo 1.6L 201HP 7 SPD AUTO

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

66,400KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 7922730
  Stock #: U2277
  VIN: KNDJX3AA7K7652391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,400 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Just arrived is this nice 2019 KIA Soul SX Turbo. Powered by a 1.6L 4cyl Turbo making 201HP and mated to a 7 spd automatic transmission. Comes with lots of great options.

 

Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Premium Harmon Kardon Sound System, Blue Tooth with back up camera, Tilt, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Seats, Power Moonroof and much more.

 

To view the CARFAX Report, click here.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

