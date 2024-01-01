$269,900+ tax & licensing
2019 Lamborghini Urus
2019 Lamborghini Urus
Location
Winding Road Motorcars
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
604-764-7225
Certified
$269,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 29,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Lamborghini Urus
29,000 Kms
Nero Helene
Stock#1828
This Urus comes to us with just under 29,000 kilomtres. Sporting a Nero Helene (Metallic Black) exterior combined with a bi-colour black and Q-citura sportiva interior, this high performance Italian SUV has just the right look. Well optioned with 22 inch rims, CCB Brakes with yellow calipers, multifunction heated leather steering wheel, full electric front seats with ventilation and massage, 4 seat package, Band & Olufsen advanced 3D audio, Night vision, Full ADAS pack + HUD as well as the ambient light package.
Powering this Raging Bull is a Twin-turbo 4.0L 8-cylinder engine producing 641 Horsepower and 627 LB-FT of torque. This power is sent to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission which launches this SUV to 60MPH in just 3.2 seconds and the 1/4 mile flies by in a couple ticks over 11 seconds.
This Ursus comes with a clean, no-claim and local B.C. Carfax report.
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
Financing and Warranties are available.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winding Road Motorcars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Winding Road Motorcars
Winding Road Motorcars
Call Dealer
604-764-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-764-7225