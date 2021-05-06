+ taxes & licensing
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2019 Land Rover Discovery TD6
65,500 Kms
Loire Blue
Stock#0788
This Land Rover Discovery TD6 7-seater comes to us from the original owner with just over 65,000 kilometres. The exterior is a beautiful Loire Blue while the interior is covered in a rich Windsor perforated leather. This LR5 HSE Luxury package includes heated and ventilated front seats, heated second and third row seats, dual sunroofs, heads-up display, blind spot monitoring with active cruise and collision warning, heated steering wheel, and a Meridian stereo.
Land Rovers TD6 Discovery is powered by a 3.0L Turbocharged 6-cylinder diesel engine producing 254 horsepower and 443 LB-FT of torque which is transferred to the pavement via an all-wheel drive system. This full-size SUV has all the creature comforts expected from Land Rover all while getting upwards of 26 MPG on the highway.
This SUV has all its servicing up to date including brand new all season tires. All it needs is a new owner!
