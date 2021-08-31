2019 Land Rover Discovery

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$66,800 + taxes & licensing 6 6 , 5 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7590127

7590127 Stock #: 0788

0788 VIN: SALRT2RK9KA080788

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 66,500 KM

Vehicle Features Packages TD6 HSE Luxury Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Running Boards/Side Steps Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Liftgate Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Proximity Key Push Button Start Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Suspension Air Suspension Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Windows Dual Moonroof Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Navigation System Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Lane Departure Warning Keyless Start Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling WiFi Hotspot Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate Automatic Parking Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.