2019 Land Rover Discovery

66,500 KM

Details Description Features

$66,800

+ tax & licensing
$66,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

2019 Land Rover Discovery

2019 Land Rover Discovery

HSE LUXURY

2019 Land Rover Discovery

HSE LUXURY

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$66,800

+ taxes & licensing

66,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7590127
  • Stock #: 0788
  • VIN: SALRT2RK9KA080788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 66,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Land Rover Discovery TD6
66,500 Kms
Loire Blue
Stock#0788

This Land Rover Discovery TD6 7-seater comes to us from the original owner with just over 66,000 kilometres. The exterior is a beautiful Loire Blue while the interior is covered in a rich Windsor perforated leather. This LR5 HSE Luxury package includes heated and ventilated front seats, heated second and third row seats, dual sunroofs, heads-up display, blind spot monitoring with active cruise and collision warning, heated steering wheel, and a Meridian stereo.

Land Rovers TD6 Discovery is powered by a 3.0L Turbocharged 6-cylinder diesel engine producing 254 horsepower and 443 LB-FT of torque which is transferred to the pavement via an all-wheel drive system. This full-size SUV has all the creature comforts expected from Land Rover all while getting upwards of 26 MPG on the highway.

This SUV has all its servicing up to date including brand new all season tires and brakes. All it needs is a new owner!


We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

Financing, Leasing and Warranties are available.

We accept UnionPay , Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

TD6 HSE Luxury
Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Air Suspension
Balance of Factory Warranty
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Dual Moonroof
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Winding Road Motorcars

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

