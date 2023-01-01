Menu
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

137,178 KM

Details

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoworld

604-510-7227

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

D180 R-Dynamic SE *Diesel, Nav, Pano Roof*

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

D180 R-Dynamic SE *Diesel, Nav, Pano Roof*

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

137,178KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10082904
  • Stock #: RT1326A
  • VIN: SALYL2EN3KA787302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yulong White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,178 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2019 Range Rover Velar D180 R-Dynamic SE Diesel. This vehicle is packed with power and features including 4-Zone Climate Control and a Sliding Panoramic Roof. This is a SUV you don't want to miss out on!

The 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar D180 R-Dynamic SE has a variety of features including...

  • Four Zone Climate Control
  • Configurable Ambient Interior Lightning
  • Bluetooth
  • Cruise Control
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • HomeLink
  • Wi-Fi Hotspot
  • Power Door Locks
  • MeridianTM Sound System
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Front Fog Lights
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Privacy Glass
  • Panoramic Sunroof
  • Power Tailgate
  • Leather Seats
  • Anti-Theft Alarm System
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Back-Up Camera
  • And so much more!!

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

1998 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

 

VSA Dealer # 31259

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

