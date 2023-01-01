$43,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-510-7227
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
D180 R-Dynamic SE *Diesel, Nav, Pano Roof*
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$43,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10082904
- Stock #: RT1326A
- VIN: SALYL2EN3KA787302
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yulong White Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 137,178 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2019 Range Rover Velar D180 R-Dynamic SE Diesel. This vehicle is packed with power and features including 4-Zone Climate Control and a Sliding Panoramic Roof. This is a SUV you don't want to miss out on!
The 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar D180 R-Dynamic SE has a variety of features including...
- Four Zone Climate Control
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lightning
- Bluetooth
- Cruise Control
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- HomeLink
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Power Door Locks
- MeridianTM Sound System
- Keyless Entry
- Automatic Headlights
- Front Fog Lights
- Heated Mirrors
- Privacy Glass
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Power Tailgate
- Leather Seats
- Anti-Theft Alarm System
- Child Seat Anchors
- Back-Up Camera
- And so much more!!
Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/
Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227
1998 Fraser Highway
Langley BC
V3A 4E2
Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!
VSA Dealer # 31259
