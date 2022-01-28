2019 Lexus IS 350

$43,880 + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 0 9 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8253022

8253022 Stock #: M320581A

M320581A VIN: JTHCZ1D26K5016972

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Obsidian

Interior Colour Rioja Red

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # M320581A

Mileage 43,096 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 2 keys YES F Sport Series 3

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.