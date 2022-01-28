Menu
2019 Lexus IS 350

43,096 KM

Details Features

$43,880

+ tax & licensing
BMW Langley

604-533-0269

AWD

Location

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-533-0269

43,096KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8253022
  • Stock #: M320581A
  • VIN: JTHCZ1D26K5016972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian
  • Interior Colour Rioja Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # M320581A
  • Mileage 43,096 KM

Vehicle Features

2 keys
YES
F Sport Series 3

