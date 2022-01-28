$43,880+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$43,880
+ taxes & licensing
BMW Langley
604-533-0269
2019 Lexus IS 350
2019 Lexus IS 350
AWD
Location
BMW Langley
6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2
604-533-0269
$43,880
+ taxes & licensing
43,096KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8253022
- Stock #: M320581A
- VIN: JTHCZ1D26K5016972
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian
- Interior Colour Rioja Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # M320581A
- Mileage 43,096 KM
Vehicle Features
2 keys
YES
F Sport Series 3
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From BMW Langley
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
BMW Langley
6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2