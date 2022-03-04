Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Lexus NX

56,830 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

604-532-8888

Contact Seller
2019 Lexus NX

2019 Lexus NX

300

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Lexus NX

300

Location

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-532-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

56,830KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8545196
  • Stock #: P1622
  • VIN: JTJBARBZ2K2202879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Eminent White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P1622
  • Mileage 56,830 KM

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
PREMIUM PAINT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

2013 Audi S4 3.0T Pr...
 152,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Charger S...
 106,125 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Durango SRT
 60,775 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory