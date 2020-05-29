2019 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Anti-Theft System

Rearview Camera

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Spoiler

Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Push Button Start

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Keyless Start

Knee Air Bag

HD Radio

Bluetooth Connection

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.