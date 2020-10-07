Menu
2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

18,750 KM

Details Description Features

$37,900

+ tax & licensing
$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mini Langley

604-533-0269

2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

COUNTRYMAN ALL4

2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

COUNTRYMAN ALL4

Location

Mini Langley

6025 Collection Drive, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-533-0269

$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

18,750KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6212589
  • Stock #: CY16073A
  • VIN: WMZYV9C52K3F02951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Met
  • Interior Colour Carbon Black Punch Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 18,750 KM

Vehicle Description

Awards: * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study Recent Arrival! 2019 MINI John Cooper Works Countryman AWD 2.0L 4-Cylinder 16V This vehicle is sold as a MINI safety inspected Pre-owned unit and is reconditioned to luxury standards! Call us today to schedule your exclusive viewing and test drive! (Doc fee $495, $500 lease/finance fee and taxes are extra)

Vehicle Features

1 Key
Midnight Black Edition
Midnight Black Metallic w/ ZXZ
Carbon Black Punch Leather w/ ZXZ

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Mini Langley

Mini Langley

Mini Langley

6025 Collection Drive, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

