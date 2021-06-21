2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

+ taxes & licensing
604-533-0269
6025 Collection Drive, Langley, BC V3A 0C2
+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival!2019 Midnight Black MINI Cooper S Countryman AWD 2.0L 4-Cylinder 16VAWD, Advanced Real Time Traffic Information, Anthracite Roofliner, Apple CarPlay Preparation, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror, Automatic Climate Control, Automatic Trunk, Comfort Access, Connected Navigation Plus w/8.8" Touch Screen, ConnectedDrive Services, Decoding Of Variable Light, Electric Seats w/Driver Memory, harman/kardon® Sound System, Heated Front Seats, LED Fog Lights, LED Headlights w/Cornering Function, MINI Connected XL App Integration, MINI Navigation System, Panorama Sunroof, PREMIER+, Rear Centre Armrest, Remote Services, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner, Sliding & Reclining Rear Seat Adjustment, Storage Compartment Package, Sun Protection Glazing, Wireless Charging w/Extended Bluetooth & USB.CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents This vehicle is sold as a MINI safety inspected Pre-owned unit and is reconditioned to luxury standards! Call us today to schedule your exclusive viewing and test drive! (Doc fee $495, $500 lease/finance fee and taxes are extra)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
