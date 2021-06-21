Menu
2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

28,266 KM

Details Description Features

$34,900

+ tax & licensing
Mini Langley

604-533-0269

ALL4

Location

Mini Langley

6025 Collection Drive, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-533-0269

28,266KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7501797
  Stock #: CY13108A
  VIN: WMZYT5C51K3J88222

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Midnight Black Met
  Interior Colour Carbon Black leatherette
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 28,266 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2019 Midnight Black MINI Cooper S Countryman AWD 2.0L 4-Cylinder 16VAWD, Advanced Real Time Traffic Information, Anthracite Roofliner, Apple CarPlay Preparation, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror, Automatic Climate Control, Automatic Trunk, Comfort Access, Connected Navigation Plus w/8.8" Touch Screen, ConnectedDrive Services, Decoding Of Variable Light, Electric Seats w/Driver Memory, harman/kardon® Sound System, Heated Front Seats, LED Fog Lights, LED Headlights w/Cornering Function, MINI Connected XL App Integration, MINI Navigation System, Panorama Sunroof, PREMIER+, Rear Centre Armrest, Remote Services, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner, Sliding & Reclining Rear Seat Adjustment, Storage Compartment Package, Sun Protection Glazing, Wireless Charging w/Extended Bluetooth & USB.CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Vehicle Features

Anthracite Roofliner
Carbon Black Leatherette
Midnight Black Metallic Paint
18inch Pin Spoke Black - Runflat
2 KEYS + BOOKS
Premier +

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Mini Langley

Mini Langley

Mini Langley

6025 Collection Drive, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-533-0269

