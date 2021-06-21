2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

$34,900 + taxes & licensing 2 8 , 2 6 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7501797

7501797 Stock #: CY13108A

CY13108A VIN: WMZYT5C51K3J88222

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Midnight Black Met

Interior Colour Carbon Black leatherette

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # CY13108A

Mileage 28,266 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Anthracite Roofliner Carbon Black Leatherette Midnight Black Metallic Paint 18inch Pin Spoke Black - Runflat 2 KEYS + BOOKS Premier +

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.