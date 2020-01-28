Menu
2019 MINI Cooper countryman all4

2019 MINI Cooper countryman all4

Mini Langley

6025 Collection Drive, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-533-0269

$32,875

+ taxes & licensing

  • 7,895KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4550196
  • Stock #: CY-99036
  • VIN: WMZYV5C51K3F59036
Exterior Colour
Island Blue Met
Interior Colour
Carbon Black leatherette
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic

If you're looking for iconic Mini design in a useful crossover shape, you'll love what you find in the 2019 Mini Cooper Countryman. Although the Countryman -- the biggest Mini yet -- is designed to compete with compact premium SUVs, it still embodies Mini's trademark character. That uniqueness extends beyond the car's physical shape to the brand's cheerful, irreverent demeanor as well as the fun-to-drive nature of the car. On the road, the Countryman proves agile thanks to its quick steering and distinct exhaust sound, which combine to make the Mini fun to drive. This vehicle is safety inspected and reconditioned to luxury standards! Contact or visit BMW Langley for your exclusive viewing and test drive today! (Doc fee $495, $500 lease/finance fee and taxes are extra)

Additional Features
  • Black Roof and Mirror Caps
  • Wired Navigation Package
  • Carbon Black Leatherette
  • Premier
  • No Charge Scheduled Maintenance 3yr/40k
  • Freight&PDI
  • Island Blue Metallic Paint
  • 17inch Imprint Spoke Non Runflat

