Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Mitsubishi Mirage

G4 ES

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mitsubishi Mirage

G4 ES

Location

Rubles Cars

8861 201 St, Langley, BC V2Y 0C8

778-319-4723

  1. 4957686
  2. 4957686
  3. 4957686
  4. 4957686
  5. 4957686
  6. 4957686
  7. 4957686
  8. 4957686
  9. 4957686
  10. 4957686
  11. 4957686
  12. 4957686
  13. 4957686
  14. 4957686
  15. 4957686
  16. 4957686
  17. 4957686
  18. 4957686
Contact Seller

$15,173

+ taxes & licensing

  • 11KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4957686
  • Stock #: NV5451F0
  • VIN: ML32F3FJ4KHF05154
Exterior Colour
White
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
3-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES
For detailed vehicle history or to schedule a viewing CALL, TEXT or EMAIL 24/7 KONSTANTIN @ 778.319.4723
+++ Stress-free buying experience
+++ Lease buyout
+++ Easy bank financing with low rates
+++ Good credit, bad credit, no credit
+++ 99% approval rate
+++ All trade-ins accepted
+++ ICBC car insurance on site
+++ Full professional detail
+++ Free carproof report
+++ 153 point inspection
+++ 400+ vehicles in stock to choose from
+++ WE DELIVER TO YOUR DOORSTEPS

Disclaimer: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40616. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rubles Cars

2020 Mitsubishi Mira...
 3 KM
$14,073 + tax & lic
2019 Mitsubishi RVR SE
 11 KM
$29,223 + tax & lic
2019 Mitsubishi RVR SE
 11 KM
$29,223 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Rubles Cars

Rubles Cars

8861 201 St, Langley, BC V2Y 0C8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

778-319-XXXX

(click to show)

778-319-4723

Send A Message