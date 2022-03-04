2019 Nissan Micra

Sale $17,888 + taxes & licensing 5 7 , 0 7 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8470350

8470350 Stock #: HA0871

HA0871 VIN: 3N1CK3CP9KL200871

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # HA0871

Mileage 57,074 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.