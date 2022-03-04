$17,888+ tax & licensing
$17,888
+ taxes & licensing
Pioneer Motors Langley
778-780-2405
2019 Nissan Micra
S Auto
Location
23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8
Sale
57,074KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8470350
- Stock #: HA0871
- VIN: 3N1CK3CP9KL200871
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,074 KM
Vehicle Description
At Pioneer Motors Langley, our team of professionals will guide you to make the right choice for your future vehicle. You will be advised as to the choice of the right vehicle and the best suitable financing for your needs.
Compare at $22654 - Pioneer value price is just $17888!
Cute, quirky, and eco friendly, this is the perfect car for the modern city-dwelling achiever like yourself. This 2019 Nissan Micra is for sale today in Langley.
This 2019 NIssan Micra is one of the most popular subcompact hatches on the market. With incredible fuel efficiency and technology both under the hood and in the cabin, this economic Micra will surprise you. Perfect physical dimensions make this Micra the ideal vehicle for zipping through the dense and unpredictable urban environment. This hatchback has 57,074 kms. It's magnetic grey metallic in colour . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Micra's trim level is S Auto. Built for efficiency, this economic and eco friendly Micra S delivers smooth and reliable performance. On the interior, you get manually-adjustable seats, cruise control with steering-mounted controls, and a 7 inch display with rear view camera, Bluetooth streaming and calling, MP3/WMA playback, aux and USB inputs, and Siri Eyes-Free controls.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $123.29 with $0 down for 84 months @ 4.97% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $23435 ). See dealer for details.
All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes.
