2019 Nissan Rogue

71,518 KM

Details Description

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Pioneer Motors Langley

778-780-2405

AWD SV

Location

23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8

71,518KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV8KC808073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Automatic Emergency Braking, Android Auto!

At Pioneer Motors Langley, our team of professionals will guide you to make the right choice for your future vehicle. You will be advised as to the choice of the right vehicle and the best suitable financing for your needs.

Compare at $30599 - Pioneer value price is just $29999!

With amazing technology options for both safety and connectivity, this Nissan Rogue is sure to satisfy your demand for a modern vehicle. This 2019 Nissan Rogue is for sale today in Langley.

With unbeatable value in stylish and attractive package, the Nissan Rogue is built to be the new SUV for the modern buyer. Big on passenger room, cargo space, and awesome technology, the 2019 Nissan Rogue is ready for the next generation of SUV owners. If you demand more from your vehicle, the Nissan Rogue is ready to satisfy with safety, technology, and refined quality. This SUV has 71,518 kms. It's gun metallic in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Rogue's trim level is AWD SV. Take things even further with this Nissan Rogue SV AWD, with an automatic full-time all-wheel-drive system, permanent locking hubs, power-adjustable heated comfort front seats with lumbar support, a 7-inch infotainment screen with a 6-speaker audio system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio, automatic headlights with intelligent high beams, front fog lights and daytime running lights, proximity keyless entry with push-button and remote start, unique metal-look interior trim accents, and a cabin air filtration system. Road safety is assured with a suite of driver-assistive packages such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, blind-spot detection, front pedestrian braking, forward collision mitigation, a rearview camera, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Automatic Emergency Braking, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Lane Departure Intervention.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $202.15 with $0 down for 84 months @ 4.97% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $37786 ). See dealer for details.

Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o

