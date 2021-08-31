Menu
2019 Porsche 911

1,409 KM

Details Features

$194,900

+ tax & licensing
$194,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

604-532-8888

2019 Porsche 911

2019 Porsche 911

Targa 4 GTS PDK

2019 Porsche 911

Targa 4 GTS PDK

Location

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-532-8888

$194,900

+ taxes & licensing

1,409KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7655278
  Stock #: P1268
  VIN: WP0BB2A91KS125530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Bordeaux Red Leather Interior
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P1268
  • Mileage 1,409 KM

Vehicle Features

Bose Surround Sound System
Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)
Smoking Package
Deletion of Alcantara Package
Side Skirts Painted
Premium Package Plus w/ Adaptive Sport Seats Plus
Lane Change Assist
Porsche Crest on Headrests
GT Sport Steering Wheel
LED Headlights in Black incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)
Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-Way) w/ Memory Package
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Red
Interior Trim in Carbon Fibre (i.c.w. Leather Interior)
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in White
Seat Centres in Contrasting Leather
Seat Inlays of Front and Rear Seats in Standard Leather Contrasting Colour
Extended Leather Interior Package, Door Surfaces

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

