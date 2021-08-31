2019 Porsche 911

- Listing ID: 7655278
- Stock #: P1268
- VIN: WP0BB2A91KS125530
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Bordeaux Red Leather Interior
Body Style
Coupe
Transmission
Automatic
Mileage
1,409 KM
Bose Surround Sound System
Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)
Deletion of Alcantara Package
Premium Package Plus w/ Adaptive Sport Seats Plus
Porsche Crest on Headrests
LED Headlights in Black incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)
Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-Way) w/ Memory Package
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Red
Interior Trim in Carbon Fibre (i.c.w. Leather Interior)
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in White
Seat Centres in Contrasting Leather
Seat Inlays of Front and Rear Seats in Standard Leather Contrasting Colour
Extended Leather Interior Package, Door Surfaces
