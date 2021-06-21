Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Porsche Cayenne

39,800 KM

Details Description Features

$96,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$96,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

Contact Seller
2019 Porsche Cayenne

2019 Porsche Cayenne

E-Hybrid

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Porsche Cayenne

E-Hybrid

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$96,800

+ taxes & licensing

39,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7362680
  • Stock #: 2128
  • VIN: WP1AE2AY9KDA52128

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 39,800 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid
39,000 Kilometres
Moonlight Blue Metallic
Stock#2128

This 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid comes to us with just under 40,000 kilometres. The exterior is covered in Moonlight Blue Metallic white the inside sports the Chalk with Graphite Blue interior and tying everything together is the colour coded 21” Exclusive design wheels. This Cayenne has the Premium Plus package, soft close doors, Park assist including surround view and the 7.2Kw Onboard charger.

The combined output of this Cayenne is 455 horsepower from a 335-hp turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 and a 134-hp electric motor-generator sandwiched between the engine and standard ZF eight-speed automatic transmission, this is the most powerful Cayenne that doesn't wear a Turbo badge. This SUV can travel 28 kilometres before needing any help from the gas engine which means less stops at the gas station for those short city trips and can travel in the HOV lane.

This Porsche has a clean CarFax report with no claims and is ready for its new owner.

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

Financing, Leasing and Warranties are available.

We accept UnionPay and Alipay.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

e-hybrid
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
WiFi Hotspot
Plug-In Electric/Gas

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winding Road Motorcars

2019 Porsche Cayenne...
 39,800 KM
$96,800 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota FJ Cruis...
 62,000 KM
$51,900 + tax & lic
2019 Land Rover Rang...
 9,400 KM
$72,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winding Road Motorcars

Winding Road Motorcars

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

Call Dealer

604-764-XXXX

(click to show)

604-764-7225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory