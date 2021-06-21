+ taxes & licensing
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid
39,000 Kilometres
Moonlight Blue Metallic
Stock#2128
This 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid comes to us with just under 40,000 kilometres. The exterior is covered in Moonlight Blue Metallic white the inside sports the Chalk with Graphite Blue interior and tying everything together is the colour coded 21” Exclusive design wheels. This Cayenne has the Premium Plus package, soft close doors, Park assist including surround view and the 7.2Kw Onboard charger.
The combined output of this Cayenne is 455 horsepower from a 335-hp turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 and a 134-hp electric motor-generator sandwiched between the engine and standard ZF eight-speed automatic transmission, this is the most powerful Cayenne that doesn't wear a Turbo badge. This SUV can travel 28 kilometres before needing any help from the gas engine which means less stops at the gas station for those short city trips and can travel in the HOV lane.
This Porsche has a clean CarFax report with no claims and is ready for its new owner.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
