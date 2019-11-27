Menu
2019 RAM 1500

CLASSIC SLT HEMI 4X4

2019 RAM 1500

CLASSIC SLT HEMI 4X4

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 17,850KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4385943
  • Stock #: C192893
  • VIN: 1C6RR7TT8KS617494
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2019 DODGE RAM 1500 CLASSIC SLT CREW CAB 5.7L HEMI 4X4, BACKUP CAMERA, RED LEATHER SEATS, POWER SEATS, POWER GROUP, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALARM, BLUETOOTH

** $3495 FOR OPTIONAL WHEEL PACKAGE **

BALANCE OF DODGE/RAM FACTORY WARRANTY

UP TO 6 MONTH NO PAYMENTS, OAC

$0 DOWN FINANCING, OAC

STOCK # C192893

PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND 12% TAX

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • 6 PASSENGER
  • Dual Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Backup / Rear View Camera

