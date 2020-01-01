Menu
2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn

2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 36,855KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4446447
  • Stock #: B3299(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1C6SRFFT5KN579647
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..
WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

New Body Style!! One Owner, Local Fraser Valley Truck with No Accident Claims.. Only 36,855 Kms..

2019 Dodge Ram 1500 Big Horn, Crew Cab, 5.7L V8 VVT with Fuel Saver MDS, 8 Speed Automatic, Options Include Push Button Start with Keyless Enter and Go, Power Seat, Reverse Camera, Power Pedals, Power Folding Mirrors, Bluetooth Steaming, 8.4 Inch Touch Screen Display, Apple Car Play Capable, Google Android Auto, Power Sliding Rear Window, Satellite Radio, CD Stereo, USB Inputs, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Fog Lights, 20 Inch Wheels, Spray In Box Liner, Wheel to Wheel Side Step Bars, Tow Package and More

Warranty Remaining!! Only 36,855 Kms..

!!! NEW YEAR SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at only $39,900.00.. Save Thousands From New!! (MSRP was $58,775.00)
Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit..Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..

!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

Text: 604.802.7113..

Website:
www.carboyz.ca

Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

Stock# B3299..
Dealer# 31138.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Keyless Start
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

