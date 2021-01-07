Menu
Express 4x4 Crew, Night Edition, Heated Leather!!

Vehicle Description

!!By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 3 to 4 appointments per day.. We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times..
Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days..
Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time..  
((( To book an Appointment Call 604-533-3400, Text 604-802-7113 or Email )))..     

Night Edition!! One Owner, Local B.C. Truck with NO Accident Claims.. Only 18,878 Kms..

2019 Dodge Ram 1500 Classic Express Night Edition, Crew Cab, 5.7L V8 w/ Fuel Saver MDS, 8 Speed Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Leather Interior, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, 8.4 Inch Touchscreen Display, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Reverse Camera, Power Seat, Remote Start, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth Streaming, Tow Package with 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio, Media Hub With SD, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Dual Zone Climate Control, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, 20 Inch Wheels, Spray In Box Liner, Side Step Bars and Much More..

Factory Warranty Remaining.. Only 18,878 Kms..

!!! NEW YEAR SALE ON NOW !!!
Was $40,900.00.. Now Only $39,900.00!!  (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..

!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text: 604.802.7113..

Website:
www.carboyz.ca

Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC
 
Stock# B3481..
Dealer# 31138.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Split Bench Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Balance of Factory Warranty
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire

