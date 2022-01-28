Menu
2019 RAM 1500

Pioneer Motors Langley

778-780-2405

Location

Pioneer Motors Langley

23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8

778-780-2405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LA0031
  • Mileage 57,646 KM

Vehicle Description

Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Sway Control

At Pioneer Motors Langley, our team of professionals will guide you to make the right choice for your future vehicle. You will be advised as to the choice of the right vehicle and the best suitable financing for your needs.

Compare at $44879 - Pioneer value price is just $43999!

This 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is the truck to have, thanks to its incredible powertrain and a well-appointed interior. This 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is for sale today in Langley.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style while getting a great value with this amazing full size truck. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 57,646 kms. It's bright white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our 1500 Classic's trim level is Express. This Ram 1500 Classic Express is a hard-working truck and a great value. It comes standard with stainless steel exhaust, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, a USB port and an audio aux jack, air conditioning, a front armrest with three cup holders, heavy-duty shock absorbers, tow package with trailer sway control, and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7KTXKS720031.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $293.30 with $0 down for 84 months @ 4.97% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $54075 ). See dealer for details.

Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $695 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

