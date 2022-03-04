$45,999 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8470353

8470353 Stock #: PBA4195A

PBA4195A VIN: 1C6RR7LTXKS582036

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # PBA4195A

Mileage 45,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.