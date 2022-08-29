$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 1500
Classic ST - Rear Camera - Cruise Control
Location
23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
82,830KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9233287
- Stock #: L1407A
- VIN: 1C6RR7FG3KS565934
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 82,830 KM
Vehicle Description
At Pioneer Motors Langley, our team of professionals will guide you to make the right choice for your future vehicle. You will be advised as to the choice of the right vehicle and the best suitable financing for your needs.
Reliable, dependable, and innovative, this Ram 1500 Classic proves that it has what it takes to get the job done right. This 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is fresh on our lot in Langley.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 Classic stands above its well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style while getting a great value with this amazing full size truck. This Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has 82,830 kms. It's brilliant black crystal pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 1500 Classic's trim level is ST. This 1500 Classic ST is a serious work truck that comes well equipped with heavy-duty shock absorbers, electronic stability control and trailer sway control, ParkView rear back-up camera, cruise control, air conditioning, an infotainment hub with radio 3.0 and a USB port, automatic headlights, power windows, power doors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7FG3KS565934.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/
Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o
