2019 RAM 1500
SLT
$37,966
- Listing ID: 9814834
- Stock #: P214731
- VIN: 3C6RR7LGXKG643119
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,358 KM
2019 RAM 1500 CLASSIC SLT 4X4 CREW CAB - STOCK # P214731NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER SEATS, RUNNING BOARDS, TONNEAU COVER, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, APPLE CARPLAY, BLUETOOTH, USB, CRUISE CONTROL, REMOTE STARTERCALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION604 533 4499 OR TEXT US AT 604 360 0123GO TO KINGOFCARSBC.COM AND APPLY FOR A FREE-------- PRE APPROVAL -------STOCK # P214731PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXESDEALER # 31301all finance options are subject to ....oac...
