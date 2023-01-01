Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 1500

39,358 KM

Details Description Features

$37,966

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,966

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

  1. 9814834
  2. 9814834
  3. 9814834
  4. 9814834
  5. 9814834
  6. 9814834
  7. 9814834
  8. 9814834
  9. 9814834
  10. 9814834
  11. 9814834
  12. 9814834
  13. 9814834
  14. 9814834
  15. 9814834
  16. 9814834
  17. 9814834
  18. 9814834
Contact Seller

$37,966

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
39,358KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9814834
  • Stock #: P214731
  • VIN: 3C6RR7LGXKG643119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P214731
  • Mileage 39,358 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 RAM 1500 CLASSIC SLT 4X4 CREW CAB - STOCK # P214731NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER SEATS, RUNNING BOARDS, TONNEAU COVER, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, APPLE CARPLAY, BLUETOOTH, USB, CRUISE CONTROL, REMOTE STARTERCALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION604 533 4499 OR TEXT US AT 604 360 0123GO TO KINGOFCARSBC.COM AND APPLY FOR A FREE-------- PRE APPROVAL -------STOCK # P214731PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXESDEALER # 31301all finance options are subject to ....oac...

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6

Additional Features

Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

2020 RAM 3500 Larami...
 57,867 KM
$86,966 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Express
 32,485 KM
$39,966 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 SLT
 39,358 KM
$37,966 + tax & lic

Email King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

604-591-XXXX

(click to show)

604-591-8881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory