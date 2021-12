LOW RATES

BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS

OPEN LOAN

NO PENALTIES

2019 RAM 2500 POWER WAGON - CUSTOM - RARE FIND - MUST SEE ! 22 INCH FUEL WHEELS ON 35 INCH MUD TIRES - CUSTOM EXHUST SYSTEM - 12 INCH SCREEN - RUNNING BOARDS - HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM NAVIGATION - BACKUP CAMERA - HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEAT...

TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ------------------6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTSAT ALL--------- $0 DOWN FINANCING