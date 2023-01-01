Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 3500

72,700 KM

Details Description Features

$69,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$69,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 3500

2019 RAM 3500

Laramie

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 3500

Laramie

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

  1. 1696117011
  2. 1696117015
  3. 1696117020
  4. 1696117025
  5. 1696117029
  6. 1696117033
  7. 1696117037
  8. 1696117042
  9. 1696117046
  10. 1696117051
  11. 1696117055
  12. 1696117059
  13. 1696117063
  14. 1696117067
Contact Seller
Sale

$69,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
72,700KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10492875
  • VIN: 3C63R3EL2KG626999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,700 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ram 3500 Laramie Crew Cab Short Bed 6.7L Diesel Automatic, Leather, Premium Audio, Large Touchscreen, Full Power Group, Sunroof.

Excellent condition with 72,700kms!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Sales

2019 RAM 3500 Laramie
 72,700 KM
$69,990 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Savana
62,600 KM
$39,990 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Yukon Denali
 172,600 KM
$39,990 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory