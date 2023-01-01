$69,990+ tax & licensing
$69,990
+ taxes & licensing
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
604-532-8828
2019 RAM 3500
2019 RAM 3500
Laramie
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
Sale
$69,990
+ taxes & licensing
72,700KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10492875
- VIN: 3C63R3EL2KG626999
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,700 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Ram 3500 Laramie Crew Cab Short Bed 6.7L Diesel Automatic, Leather, Premium Audio, Large Touchscreen, Full Power Group, Sunroof.
Excellent condition with 72,700kms!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5