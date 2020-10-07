Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 3500

13,008 KM

Details Description Features

$71,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$71,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 3500

2019 RAM 3500

Big Horn 4x4, Crew Dually Diesel, AISIN, Leather

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 3500

Big Horn 4x4, Crew Dually Diesel, AISIN, Leather

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$71,900

+ taxes & licensing

13,008KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5901186
  • Stock #: B3459(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 3C63RRHLXKG603730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 13,008 KM

Vehicle Description

!!By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 3 to 4 appointments per day.. We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times..
Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days..
Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time..  
((( To book an Appointment Call 604-533-3400, Text 604-802-7113 or Email )))..     

Immaculate!! Like New, One Owner, Cummins Diesel Dually with the AISIN Tranny Upgrade.. Only 13,008 Kms. and No Accident Claims!!
2019 Dodge Ram 3500 Big Horn 4x4, Crew Cab, 8 Ft Box with Dual Rear Wheels, 6.7L Cummins Diesel, AISIN Automatic Transmission, 5th Wheel and Gooseneck Prep Package with In Box Wiring, Loaded with Options Including Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seat, Reverse Camera, Front and Rear Sensors, Apple Car Play, Google Android Auto, 8.4 Inch Touch Screen, Push Button Start with Proximity Keyless Entry, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Pedals, Remote Start, USB Inputs, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Power Sliding Rear Window, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Trailer Tow Package with Built in Brake Controller and Power Folding Tow Mirrors, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, All Terrain Tires, Bed Mat and So Much More..

Factory Warranty Remaining.. Only 13,008 Kms..
 
!!! FALL SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $71,900.00.. Must See!! (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)..
Excellent Finance Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 All our Vehicles Come With a:
 CARFAX/ICBC Report..
 Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
 Full Detail..

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 Call:
 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
 Text:
 604.802.7113..

Website:
www.carboyz.ca

Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

Stock# B3459..  
Dealer# 31138..

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Balance of Factory Warranty
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales

2007 Toyota Tacoma T...
 127,461 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic
2011 Honda Ridgeline...
 149,802 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Sierra 1500...
 114,261 KM
$36,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-3400

Alternate Numbers
1-888-922-7269
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory