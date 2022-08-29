$68,900+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 3500
Tradesman 4x4, Diesel, Local, One Owner, Low Kms!
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9192505
- Stock #: B3829(DL#31138)
- VIN: 3C63R3CL0KG582245
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 29,537 KM
Vehicle Description
Like New!! One Owner, Local Fraser Valley Diesel Truck with NO Accident Claims!! Only 29,537 Kms.!!
2019 Dodge Ram 3500 Tradesman 4x4 with Level 2 Equipment Group, Crew Cab 6.4 Ft. Box, 6.7L Cummins Diesel, Automatic, Options Include Reverse Camera, Reverse Sensors, Push Button Start with Keyless Enter and Go, Power Rear Sliding Window, Diesel Exhaust Brake, Tow Package with Fold Out Tow Mirrors and Built in Brake Controller, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Spray In Box Liner, Led Bed Lighting, Side Step Bars and More..
Warranty Remaining.. Only 29,537 Kms..
Vehicle Features
