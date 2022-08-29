Menu
2019 RAM 3500

29,537 KM

$68,900

+ tax & licensing
$68,900

+ taxes & licensing

Tradesman 4x4, Diesel, Local, One Owner, Low Kms!

2019 RAM 3500

Tradesman 4x4, Diesel, Local, One Owner, Low Kms!

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

29,537KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Stock #: B3829(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 3C63R3CL0KG582245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 29,537 KM

Vehicle Description

Like New!! One Owner, Local Fraser Valley Diesel Truck with NO Accident Claims!! Only 29,537 Kms.!!

 

2019 Dodge Ram 3500 Tradesman 4x4 with Level 2 Equipment Group, Crew Cab 6.4 Ft. Box, 6.7L Cummins Diesel, Automatic, Options Include Reverse Camera, Reverse Sensors, Push Button Start with Keyless Enter and Go, Power Rear Sliding Window, Diesel Exhaust Brake, Tow Package with Fold Out Tow Mirrors and Built in Brake Controller, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Spray In Box Liner, Led Bed Lighting, Side Step Bars and More..

 

Warranty Remaining.. Only 29,537 Kms..  

 

!!!  FALL SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $68,900.00.. Must See!! (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a:  

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail..

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Fall Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3829.. 

Dealer# 31138.. 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Bluetooth
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

