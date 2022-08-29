2019 RAM 3500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$68,900 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 5 3 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9202123

9202123 Stock #: B3829(DL#31138)

B3829(DL#31138) VIN: 3C63R3CL0KG582245

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 29,537 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Exterior Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.