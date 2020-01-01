Menu
2019 RAM ProMaster

20,800 KM

$36,800

+ tax & licensing
$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2019 RAM ProMaster

2019 RAM ProMaster

2500 EXT WB 3.6L V6 280HP 6 SPD AUTO

2019 RAM ProMaster

2500 EXT WB 3.6L V6 280HP 6 SPD AUTO

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

20,800KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6302406
  • Stock #: T2092
  • VIN: 3C6TRVDG2KE529118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 20,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Just new on the lot is this nice 2019 Ram Promaster 2500 Extended Wheel base. Powered by a smooth 3.6L V6 with 280HP and mated to a 6 Spd Automatic Transmission. Lots of great options like:

Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, AM/FM/Bluetooth with Navigation and Back Up Camera, Cruise, Tilt, Steering Wheel Controls, Partition, Trailer Tow Package and much more.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Balance of Factory Warranty
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

