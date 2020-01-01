+ taxes & licensing
604-532-8828
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Just new on the lot is this nice 2019 Ram Promaster 2500 Extended Wheel base. Powered by a smooth 3.6L V6 with 280HP and mated to a 6 Spd Automatic Transmission. Lots of great options like:
Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, AM/FM/Bluetooth with Navigation and Back Up Camera, Cruise, Tilt, Steering Wheel Controls, Partition, Trailer Tow Package and much more.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5