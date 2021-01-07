+ taxes & licensing
604-532-8828
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Just arrived is this nice 2019 Ram Promaster 2500 High Roof Extended Wheel Base powered by a smooth 3.6L V6 and mated to a 6 Speed Automatic Transmission. Lots of great options on this one including the following.
Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Folding and Heated Mirrors, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM/Navigation with Back Up Camera, 3 Person Seating, Trailer Hitch, Cargo Lighting and much more.
Van comes with only 20, 800 original km's
