Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Subaru BRZ

50,200 KM

Details

$30,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

604-532-8888

Contact Seller
2019 Subaru BRZ

2019 Subaru BRZ

6sp

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Subaru BRZ

6sp

Location

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-532-8888

Contact Seller

$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

50,200KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9310219
  • Stock #: 29UCBA00274
  • VIN: JF1ZCAB12K9600274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour World Rally Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 29UCBA00274
  • Mileage 50,200 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

2019 Subaru BRZ 6sp
 50,200 KM
$30,900 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Golf...
 21,484 KM
$35,900 + tax & lic
2017 BMW 540i xDrive...
 95,606 KM
$39,900 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory