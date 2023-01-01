Menu
2019 Subaru Crosstrek

50,322 KM

Details Description Features

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2019 Subaru Crosstrek

2019 Subaru Crosstrek

Limited w-EyeSight Pkg Nav, Tech, Leather, Sunroof

2019 Subaru Crosstrek

Limited w-EyeSight Pkg Nav, Tech, Leather, Sunroof

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

50,322KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9610690
  • Stock #: B3880(DL#31138)
  • VIN: JF2GTANC4K8206068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 50,322 KM

Vehicle Description

Like New!! One Owner, Local BC Crosstrek with NO Accident Claims and Only 50,322 Kms!!  

 

2019 Subaru Crosstrek Limited AWD with the EyeSight Package, 2.0L 4 Cylinder Automatic with Tap Shifters, Fully Loaded with Options Including Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Adaptive Cruise Control, Reverse Camera, Reverse Sensors, Power Sunroof, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seat, Navigation, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Remote Start, Dual Zone Climate Control, Push Button Start with Keyless Entry, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Harmon/Kardon Sound, Alloy Wheels with Near New Michelin Tires and So Much More..

 

Warranty Remaining.. Only 50,322 Kms..

 

!!! WINTER SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $32,900.00.. Must See!!  ((No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..  

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Winter Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269.. 

 Text:

 604.802.7113..  

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3880.. 

Dealer# 31138..

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Proximity Key
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

